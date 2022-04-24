SG Americas Securities LLC Has $21.05 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $21,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.55.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
