SG Americas Securities LLC Has $25.52 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 332.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,219 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.44. 2,040,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,283. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

