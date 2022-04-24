SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.53 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 454.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT traded down $6.45 on Friday, hitting $252.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.46 and its 200 day moving average is $239.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

