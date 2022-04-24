SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 1,245.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301,058 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,204,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $23,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,412,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,443,000 after buying an additional 284,925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after buying an additional 4,137,269 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,358,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,082,000 after purchasing an additional 129,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT remained flat at $$19.41 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,292,774. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

