SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 220,107 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) by 2,929.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,107 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of CureVac worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 2,264.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 14,988.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 82.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CureVac by 260.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

CureVac stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 256,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,003. CureVac has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $130.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on CureVac from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

