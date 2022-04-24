SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 239.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cogent Communications worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 75,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.34. 216,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,242. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.40. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 332.04%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

