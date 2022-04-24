SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $16,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,988. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

