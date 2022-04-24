SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $203,576,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,448,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,431,000 after buying an additional 56,320 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after buying an additional 431,578 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 329,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,861,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARWR. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.66. 578,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,052. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

