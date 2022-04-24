SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI traded down $34.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $979.82. 526,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,931. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,093.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,221.95.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,690.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

