Shield Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $397.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $230,641.87 and approximately $397.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002381 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.07 or 0.07408385 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00040966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,687.87 or 1.00175721 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

