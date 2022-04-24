Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SVM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $611.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 122,359 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

