SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given New C$14.15 Price Target at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.15 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

SILV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 102,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 1,592,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 40.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

