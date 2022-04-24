Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Raised to $200.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.83.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of SI stock opened at $128.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.