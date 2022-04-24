Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,053 ($13.70).

SMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.24) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.05) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.35), for a total value of £15,178.09 ($19,747.71).

SMS stock remained flat at $GBX 865 ($11.25) during mid-day trading on Friday. 105,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.27. Smart Metering Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 670 ($8.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 270.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 768.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 792.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

