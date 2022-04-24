Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $51.98 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.5% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $372.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average is $152.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

