Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is Steadview Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,871 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 6.2% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Snowflake worth $65,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Snowflake by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $7,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.34.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.80. 3,986,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,217. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 1.59. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.46 and a 200 day moving average of $293.03.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

