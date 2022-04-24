Societe Generale Raises Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target to €78.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Societe Generale from €77.00 ($82.80) to €78.00 ($83.87) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PUBGY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($64.52) to €57.00 ($61.29) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.89) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a report on Friday, March 18th. AlphaValue upgraded Publicis Groupe to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

