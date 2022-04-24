Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) PT Raised to €25.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from €21.00 ($22.58) to €25.50 ($27.42) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($15.91) to €16.80 ($18.06) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

