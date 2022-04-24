SoMee.Social [OLD] Trading Down 4.1% This Week (ONG)

SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a total market capitalization of $122,982.87 and $35.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SoMee.Social [OLD]

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 44,460,509 coins and its circulating supply is 44,445,320 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social [OLD]

