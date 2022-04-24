Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$5.450 EPS.

SON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -461.53%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,316,000 after purchasing an additional 284,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 101,470 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.