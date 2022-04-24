Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$5.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SON. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.14.

SON opened at $62.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -461.53%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,316,000 after purchasing an additional 284,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

