Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$5.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $62.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -461.53%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

