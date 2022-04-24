Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up 7.8% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $17,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Sony Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Sony Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 42,375 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sony Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.95. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.