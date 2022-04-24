SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.68 million and the highest is $10.89 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will report full year sales of $52.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.70 million to $52.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $72.85 million, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $77.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 182.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 million.

SOPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:SOPH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,249. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

