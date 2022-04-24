Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,384 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,764 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $46.85. 6,508,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,237,910. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.