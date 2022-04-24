SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 264.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,087,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788,750 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $33,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLRN. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

FLRN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,023. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $30.68.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.