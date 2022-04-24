SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Holdings Cut by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,262,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,832 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 2.5% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $22,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 347,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $38.39. 1,605,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,068. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.29.

