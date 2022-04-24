Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of SBLK opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $32.41.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.86%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

