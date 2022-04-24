Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SWEF opened at GBX 95.20 ($1.24) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.69. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 89 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 100 ($1.30).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

