Steadview Capital Management LLC Has $112.19 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Steadview Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up approximately 10.5% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SEA worth $112,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SEA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in SEA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in SEA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in SEA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in SEA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE:SE traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,016,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,652. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Sea Limited has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.39.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.