Stealth Hits Market Cap of $863,838.51 (XST)

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $863,838.51 and approximately $152.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003850 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011920 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

