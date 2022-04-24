Stephens Lowers Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $104.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stephens from $105.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $81.44 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

