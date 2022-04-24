Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) will report $168.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.69 million and the highest is $171.69 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year sales of $748.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $750.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $816.21 million, with estimates ranging from $810.87 million to $824.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Shares of STER stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $25.36. 206,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sterling Check by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

