stETH (Lido) Achieves Market Cap of $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00047849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.51 or 0.07446009 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,715.67 or 0.99990680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00041755 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars.

