StockNews.com Upgrades Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of ATLO opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $222.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Ames National alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Ames National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ames National during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ames National during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National (Get Rating)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.