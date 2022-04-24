Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.17

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and traded as low as $5.86. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 74,592 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 40,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $241,001.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 37.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 72.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 59,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $222,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.