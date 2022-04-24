Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,544,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.34. 4,724,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,776. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80.

