Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after buying an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,331,000 after buying an additional 635,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 485,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,009,000 after acquiring an additional 443,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.78. 4,276,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,243. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.75.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

