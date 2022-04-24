Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,161,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,175,000. Western New England Bancorp comprises 9.2% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC owned 5.12% of Western New England Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 665,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 224,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475 in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WNEB. StockNews.com began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of WNEB stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.82. 11,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,102. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $201.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.