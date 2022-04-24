Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,735 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Middlefield Banc comprises 1.2% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC owned about 0.88% of Middlefield Banc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

MBCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MBCN stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 10,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $152.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 31.63%. Analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

