Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Takes Position in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,000. Virginia National Bankshares comprises 4.4% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC owned 2.43% of Virginia National Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 2,693.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 62.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

VABK stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.15 million and a P/E ratio of 15.33. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59.

Virginia National Bankshares ( OTCMKTS:VABK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 17.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Virginia National Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that providesa range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.