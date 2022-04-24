Streamit Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $577.00 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Streamit Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamit Coin has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $53,458.22 and $577.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

STREAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.