Strike (STRK) Price Tops $40.46

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, Strike has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $40.46 or 0.00102385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $127.95 million and $7.34 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.47 or 0.07407862 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00040841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,599.97 or 1.00206364 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,162,250 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

