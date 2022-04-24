Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Subsea 7 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is 218.20%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

