Summit Financial LLC Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 49.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,336 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.25. 2,640,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,345. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

