Summit Financial LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after buying an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,275,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,990,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,979,000 after purchasing an additional 721,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,284,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,843. The company has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

