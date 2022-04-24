Summit Financial LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after buying an additional 1,335,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,481 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,329,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,268,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,546,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,052,000 after purchasing an additional 241,759 shares during the period.

SPYG stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.94. 3,145,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,264. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

