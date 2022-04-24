Summit Financial LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT traded down $6.49 on Friday, hitting $241.68. 3,431,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.05 and a 200-day moving average of $230.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.