Summit Financial LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE TGT traded down $6.49 on Friday, hitting $241.68. 3,431,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.05 and a 200-day moving average of $230.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.
In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
