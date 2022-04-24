Summit Financial LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.63. 283,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,027. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.63 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.