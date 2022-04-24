Summit Financial LLC Has $935,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 914,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,665,000 after purchasing an additional 61,377 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period.

Shares of SLQD stock remained flat at $$48.72 during trading on Friday. 541,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

